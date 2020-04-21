      Breaking News
Kentucky Kingdom Makes Plan to Open in June with Extended Hours

Apr 20, 2020 @ 10:23pm

This is AMAZING news. Crossing our fingers all of this happens! Kentucky Kingdom plans to open in June with even longer hours then ever before.

A spokesperson for the amusement park made the announcement Monday and said the park will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. each day. Hurricane Bay water park will stay open until 8 p.m.

Kentucky Kingdom’s president and CEO Ed Hart said, “The expanded hours will be particularly appealing to season pass holders and will give all guests more time to visit the park after work. Hurricane Bay water park is a great spot for families to cool off during hot summer evenings.”

