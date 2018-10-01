Kentucky Kingdom Is Bringing In A Brand New Coaster “Kentucky Flyer”

Look at you Kentucky Kingdom! I used to spend every summer in middle school at Kentucky Kingdom and I’m so happy to see it’s GROWING!

After teasing this on Twitter for awhile, Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay have announced their 6th roller coaster “Kentucky Flyer” coming to Kentucky Kingdom in 2019!

Kentucky Flyer will be a wooden roller coaster that will be more than 1200 feet long and feature a 52-degree drop, banked turns and 12 airtime elements.

