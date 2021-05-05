Kentucky Humane Society’s Empty the Shelters Event
Photo: Kentucky Humane Society
The Kentucky Humane Society is joining Bissell Pet Foundation’s national Empty the Shelters event May 5-8!
Adoption fees will be lowered to just $25 for dogs and $10 for cats age one year and older at the KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and the KHS main shelter at 241 Steedly Drive.
This is the first large-scale adoption special KHS has hosted since the pandemic began. KHS is not allowing walk-ins, and adoption appointments must be scheduled in advance. To view adoptable cats and dogs and to schedule an appointment, visit here for DOGS or here for CATS. Pets cannot be put on hold, and adoption appointments are one hour.