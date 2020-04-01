Kentucky Humane Society and Other Shelters are Helping Families Feed Their Pets During Outbreak
Mature woman is at the reception in the dog grooming salon with her pet cockapoo. The dog is leaning over the counter to recieve affection from the dog groomer.
Local organizations are making sure people have the means to feed their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, The Kentucky Humane Society starting giving families dog and cat food for a variety of breeds. There are no special diet foods available.
The distribution is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The pick up site is at 241 Steedly Dr. in Louisville.
In Floyd County, another organization is helping people feed their pets during the pandemic.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League is giving those struggling a $25 gift card to Feeders Supply. Anyone in need of assistance or who would like to donate can visit the rescue league’s Facebook page.