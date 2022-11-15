99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kentucky Governor Signs Executive Order Allowing Kentuckians Legal Use Of Medical Cannibis

November 15, 2022 3:33PM EST
Share
Kentucky Governor Signs Executive Order Allowing Kentuckians Legal Use Of Medical Cannibis

Today (11/15), the Kentucky Governor signed multiple executive orders surrounding the use of marijuana.

Per WAVE3, “The first executive order allows Kentuckians who meet certain criteria to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis that was legally purchased in another state to treat specific health conditions beginning Jan. 1, 2023.”

Cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the United States from a state where the purchase is legal. Customers must keep the receipt.

The amount purchased and used must not exceed eight ounces. The amount is the difference between a misdemeanor charge and a felony in Kentucky.

Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider, showing the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. A copy of the certification is required.

For a list of the qualifying medical conditions this covers, click here for the executive order!

More about:
andy beshear
cannabis
executive order
Kentucky
local news
marijuana
medical marijuana
Weed

POPULAR POSTS

1

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
4

Security Guard Wows The Crowd Performing With Dance Team
5

New Hometown Heroes Banners Are Going Up Next Year

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE