Kentucky Derby Winner, Medina Spirit, Fails Postrace Drug Test

May 10, 2021 @ 6:40am

Uh Oh. Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winning horse, has failed a postrace drug test with a test showing the steroid betamethasome in the horses system. Medina Spirit will be stripped of his Kentucky Derby title if he fails a second drug test.

Bob Baffert says that Medina Spirit has never had this steroid to his knowledge and they are dealing with contamination levels in his system. There is less than 1 week until the Preakness.

Meanwhile, Churchill Downs has suspended Bob Baffert while the investigation is underway.

