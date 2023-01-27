99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kentucky Derby Festival Event Tickets Now On Sale

January 27, 2023 6:50AM EST
Tickets for all 2023 Festival events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 27.

Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO said: “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”

Tickets to these events will be on sale on Friday, January 27:

Tickets can be purchased online at KDF.org. For questions, call the Derby Festival at (502) 584-FEST.

