Kentucky Derby Festival Cancels Thunder Over Louisville, Pegasus Parade, and the miniMarathon
And 2020 takes down more of our favorite festivities. The Kentucky Derby Festival just announced Thunder Over Louisville, Pegasus Parade, and the mini/Marathon are canceled for 2020.
Smaller scale events will be taking place, as well as virtual options and promotions.
Due to the pandemic, this year the not-for-profit Festival also faces limited funding and resources needed to put on its more than 70 events leading up to Derby Day. More than 50% of the Festival’s operating budget comes from corporate sponsorship, with the remainder of funds coming from sources such as ticket sales, Pegasus Pin sales, concessions and participant registration for events like the mini and Marathon, Tour de Lou, Bed Races, and others.
“We are so grateful for the continued support of our many sponsors, partners and our fans during this uncertain time,” said Gibson. “The Kentucky Derby Festival’s mission has always been to bring the community together in celebration. We hope to still find ways we can do that even if we’re apart.”