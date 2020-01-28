      Weather Alert

Kentucky Derby Festival Announces Muhammad Ali Race Medal

Jan 28, 2020 @ 2:08pm

It really is almost THAT time. Derby baby.

The 2020 Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay are shaping up to be “the greatest” races yet. Derby Festival Officials unveiled the 2020 race finishers medal this morning at the Muhammad Ali Center. This year’s design features the Center, as well as an image of Muhammad Ali, and one of Ali’s inspirational quotes about Champions, that says, “The will must be stronger than the skill.”

This medal might just be "The Greatest of All Time"! 🥊👟🐐⁠ ⁠ Check out the 2020 @Humana #DerbyFestivalmini & #DerbyFestivalMarathon medal featuring Muhammad Ali and the @AliCenterLou!⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #KDFmarathon #KYDerbyFestival #marathontraining #marathoner #marathonrunner #marathongoals #runnersofinstagram #26point2 #marathonlife #halfmarathon #justkeeprunning #marathonman #marathongirl #runlikeagirl #runner #runnergirl #runforlife #instarunners #runnerd #louisvillerunners #runlouisville #medalmonday #Louisvilleruns #louisvillelove #sharelouisville #gotolouisville #louisvillefit #louisvillefitness @runnersworldmag @bibrave @therunchat @raceraves_ig @shape @womenshealthmag⁠ ⁠ Medal Image Inspired by Photography by Jeff Julian.

