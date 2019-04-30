Kentucky Derby 2019 Drinks of The Day

The Kentucky Derby is a magical time full of horse-racing, bourbon, fascinators, bourbon, oh yeah and more bourbon! Each day this week we are #blessed with our fair share of mint juleps and Kentucky Derby drinks to celebrate the season! Here are our drinks of the day!
Monday
Julep of The Day: Vanilla Rose Ale
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Old Forester 86 Proof
- 0.75 oz Vanilla Bean Rose Syrup*
- 1 dropper Old Forester Hummingbird Bitters
- 8-10 Mint Leaves
Combine ingredients in mixing glass. Muddle leaves. Strain liquid over crushed ice. Swizzle with bar spoon. Garnish with mint, powdered sugar, and micro rose.
Tuesday:
Julep of The Day: Miso Coffee Julep
Can Derby week be every week? Asking for a friend!