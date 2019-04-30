Kentucky Derby 2019 Drinks of The Day

The Kentucky Derby is a magical time full of horse-racing, bourbon, fascinators, bourbon, oh yeah and more bourbon! Each day this week we are #blessed with our fair share of mint juleps and Kentucky Derby drinks to celebrate the season! Here are our drinks of the day!

Monday

Julep of The Day: Vanilla Rose Ale

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Old Forester 86 Proof
  • 0.75 oz Vanilla Bean Rose Syrup*
  • 1 dropper Old Forester Hummingbird Bitters
  • 8-10 Mint Leaves

Combine ingredients in mixing glass. Muddle leaves. Strain liquid over crushed ice. Swizzle with bar spoon. Garnish with mint, powdered sugar, and micro rose.

Drink of The Day: $1,000 Mint Julep

Tuesday: 

Julep of The Day: Miso Coffee Julep

Drink of The Day: Woodfire Spire

Can Derby week be every week? Asking for a friend!

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Backside Broadcast at Churchill Downs Powered by Drake’s Backside Broadcast at Churchill Downs Powered by Drake’s Backside Broadcast at Churchill Downs Powered by Drake’s Are Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato Getting Back Together? Section of Central Avenue to be Renamed “John S. Asher Way” In Honor of John Asher Backside Broadcast at Churchill Downs Powered by Drake’s
Comments