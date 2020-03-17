Kentucky Derby 146 Postponed Until September 5th
172 days until Derby y’all. Following in line with the never ending list of cancellations and postponements, the Kentucky Derby will be moving to the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, September 5th.
It won’t be the same, but it will be something new. And something to look forward to, which we all need right now.
It will be just the third time that the world’s most famous horse race will take place outside of the month of May. It was run once on April 29, 1901, and June 9, 1945. Since 1946, the Kentucky Derby has taken place every year on the first Saturday in May.
An official announcement on the date change is scheduled for Tuesday morning.