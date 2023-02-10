Kentucky Choirs Sing The National Anthem At The Hyatt Regency

It’s a tradition that started by kids in 1987. The acoustics that are the result of the shape of the Hyatt Regency carry voices in a way that’s downright majestic.

Choir students are in town this week for the Kentucky Music Educators Association All State Choir. It’s been a tradition right before curfew for all the kids to gather on every floor balcony and sing the National Anthem together. It’s breathtaking! A video shot by choir director Jenifer Wiggins and posted on Owensboro High School’s Facebook page shows this year’s performance.

And a year ago, the tradition was spotlighted on CBS Evening News.