Kentuckians Win Gold At The Olympics

The bluegrass state is getting some representation on the podium in Tokyo with a few gold medals wins over the weekend! Lee Keifer and Will Shaner both took home gold for Team USA in fencing and rifle, respectively. Both are University of Kentucky students!
Because having two gold medalists deserves another tweet.
Congratulations to UK’s Lee Kiefer and Will Shaner on their @Olympics wins in Tokyo! #WeAreUK
📸: @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Wi4NEuUwH8
— University of Kentucky (@universityofky) July 25, 2021
Kiefer’s win was a big deal because she made history in women’s individual foil, beating reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova for gold. It was first medal of any color for the U.S. in the event.
Twenty-year-old Will Shaner earned the gold medal for men’s 10m air rifle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, setting an Olympic record in the process.