Kentuckiana’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes?
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means an age-old debate is upon us: which side dishes are the best?
This year, Zippia analyzed Google search trends to determine how different states across the United States weigh-in on the debate. First off, mashed potatoes took the number one spot, with 10 states. Solid choice.
In the South East, mac and cheese reigned supreme, with seven states from Georgia to Delaware naming it as the top side dish.
The Midwest opted for green bean casserole (family favorite). It held the number one spot in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and four other states.
In a surprising twist, only one state craved cranberry sauce: New Hampshire.
So what about Indiana and Kentucky?? Indiana rolls in with the dark horse side dish… deviled eggs!! While Kentucky chose… broccoli casserole??? Um, OK.