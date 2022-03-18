Kenny Payne Named New Men’s Head Basketball Coach At Louisville

It’s official! Former Cardinal player, Kenny Payne named head basketball coach at the University of Louisville!
Welcome Home @CoachKennyPayne!
📝: https://t.co/F5CBCxL9Yp#GoCards pic.twitter.com/nQjy7dIvCX
— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 18, 2022
Welcome Home @CoachKennyPayne!
📝: https://t.co/F5CBCxL9Yp#GoCards pic.twitter.com/nQjy7dIvCX
— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 18, 2022
During his press conference, Kenny Payne said he’s “one person” and he “doesn’t have all the answers” but one of the reasons he came to Louisville is, “this is a University that is built on success.”
“This hire is an absolute home run!” – @GovAndyBeshear #GoCards x @CoachKennyPayne pic.twitter.com/osSw8JJR0A
— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) March 18, 2022
“This hire is an absolute home run!” – @GovAndyBeshear #GoCards x @CoachKennyPayne pic.twitter.com/osSw8JJR0A
— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) March 18, 2022
Congratulations, Coach Payne and let’s go!