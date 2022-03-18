      Weather Alert

Kenny Payne Named New Men’s Head Basketball Coach At Louisville

Mar 18, 2022 @ 10:35am

It’s official! Former Cardinal player, Kenny Payne named head basketball coach at the University of Louisville!

During his press conference, Kenny Payne said he’s “one person” and he “doesn’t have all the answers” but one of the reasons he came to Louisville is, “this is a University that is built on success.”

Congratulations, Coach Payne and let’s go!

TAGS
basketball cardinals Kenny Payne Louisville
