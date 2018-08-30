Kenneth Faked Heart Attack To Get Ride To Cafeteria

Kenneth Ray Couch from Knox County faked a heart attack to get a ride to the hospital cafeteria.

Police say he had just been taken to the hospital after suffering a heart attack at a nearby business. Here’s the thing, as the ambulance arrived, he hoped out, and casually walked to the hospital cafeteria to get himself something to eat.

When Kenneth was found by police he was enjoying his food and arrested on burglary and falsely reporting an incident.

By the way, his mugshot screams, “I regret nothing!!” lol