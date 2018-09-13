Kendrick, Macklemore and Others Pay Tribute to Mac Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore and some of rap music’s most elite joined Open Late with Peter Rosenberg to pay tribute to Mac Miller.

It’s been almost a week since we learned of the passing of Mac Miller. Initial reports were that he passed due to a drug over dose however, we’re still waiting for the toxicology reports. Today, news was released that Mac had been dead for hours before he was discovered. Also released today was the frantic 911 call where the caller can he heard begging for authorities to “please hurry”.

But rather than focus on the grim details of Mac’s passing. I’d like to take this opportunity to share with you something that any fan of Mac Miller or rap music in general will appreciate. I think it can be overlooked how many friends Mac had in the music industry. How many lives he touched, and how many smiles he commanded with his boyish sense of humor. Hopefully, this tribute will help you (and me) see how truly loved Mac was among his peers.

New York radio personality Pete Rosenburg hosts a youtube program called Open Late. On this week’s episode, he and some of rap’s biggest names pay tribute to the late Mac Miller.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

