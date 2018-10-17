Kendrick Lamar Gets Mashed Up with a-ha

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage with SZA during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

An unintended mash-up between Kendrick Lamar and the 1980’s group a-ha is going viral.

Because its awesome!

Student, Noah Charlick shared his discovery on Twitter.

He was playing around with recording software when he put the vocals from Kendrick’s Backseat Freestyle on top of the instrumental from a-ha’s 1984 classic Take On Me.

Charlick wrote, “I’ve either made a great discovery or a terrible mistake.”

i’ve either made a great discovery or a terrible mistake pic.twitter.com/hhz1dnxjpW — Noah Charlick (N0̷4H) (@noah_charlick) October 16, 2018

And well the internet went crazy! The video, which currently has 4,5 million views, 155,000 retweets, and over 400,000 likes.

it’s official, music has been completed, it’s all downhill from here https://t.co/r7URSP1ffe — aliyah (@almostaliyah) October 16, 2018

This is why the internet was invented. https://t.co/WNJoUjjhUV — John Bon Voci (@johnjvoci) October 16, 2018