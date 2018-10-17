Kendrick Lamar Gets Mashed Up with a-ha

An unintended mash-up between Kendrick Lamar and the 1980’s group a-ha is going viral.
Because its awesome!
Student, Noah Charlick shared his discovery on Twitter.
He was playing around with recording software when he put the vocals from Kendrick’s Backseat Freestyle on top of the instrumental from a-ha’s 1984 classic Take On Me.
Charlick wrote, “I’ve either made a great discovery or a terrible mistake.”
i’ve either made a great discovery or a terrible mistake pic.twitter.com/hhz1dnxjpW
— Noah Charlick (N0̷4H) (@noah_charlick) October 16, 2018
And well the internet went crazy! The video, which currently has 4,5 million views, 155,000 retweets, and over 400,000 likes.
it’s official, music has been completed, it’s all downhill from here https://t.co/r7URSP1ffe
— aliyah (@almostaliyah) October 16, 2018
This is why the internet was invented. https://t.co/WNJoUjjhUV
— John Bon Voci (@johnjvoci) October 16, 2018
The remix no one wanted or needed, but is actually really fire https://t.co/or8RiVO5Lz
— Star Lord (Raiders 1-5 please god help us) (@TDerig23) October 16, 2018