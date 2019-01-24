Kenan Thompson Has Epic ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reunion On The Ice

THE FLYING V! IT’S KNUCKLE PUCK TIME! THE GOALIE! The Mighty Ducks trilogy was one of my absolute favs as a kid, and this reunion makes me too happy.

Not only did they get together, but they played hockey WEARING DUCKS JERSEYS.

Come on Joshua Jackson, where are you?!

