Ken Gets His Moment and John Cena Is Naked At The Oscars

Source: YouTube

The best from The Academy Awards!

At last night’s Oscars, a Godzilla movie won for the first time, John Cena presented an award naked, and Ryan Gosling stole the show with his performance of “I’m Just Ken”!

Oppenheimer was the big winner at last night’s Academy Awards, taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

Poor Things received four awards, including Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Costume Design.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph completed her awards season streak by taking home Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.

Billie Eilish and Finneas won their second Oscars for Best Original Song thanks to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

The Boy and the Heron won the award for Best Animated Feature, while Anatomy of a Fall earned Best Original Screenplay and American Fiction scored Best Adapted Screenplay.