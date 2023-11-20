Kelsea Ballerini Was Replaced As The Collaborator On This Jonas Brothers Song

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 03: Kelsea Ballerini Performs On ABC’s “Good Morning America” at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini was doing a harmless “ask me anything” on Instagram when someone asked her when she would eventually collaborate with the Jonas Brothers. And the answer might have been surprising to you — she was almost on their MOST recent collab.

In the screenshot of her Instagram story from US Weekly Magazine, you see Kelsea respond to the “jonas brothers collab when” prompt with a face-palm and a short explanation:

so to be so honest, i was on strong enough but did indeed get replaced hahahaha. but bailey is sick.

She’s giving a shout to the artist who DID land the collaboration with the trio, Bailey Zimmerman. Peep the lyric video here with the finished product that Kelsea Ballerini didn’t end up on:

If you need us, we’ll be fishing through the interwebs to see if we can find out WHY Kelsea was replaced on the song. She has a history of working with the Jonas Brothers. She opened up on their Remember This tour on top of performing her own “Peter Pan” with Nick Jonas at the 2016 ACM Awards.