Kelsea Ballerini Was Hit In Face During Concert

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Kelsea Ballerini performs for Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual “Hometown to Hometown” event at City Winery Nashville on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music)

Let’s stop this trend now.

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face during her concert in Boise, on Wednesday night when an object from the crowd was thrown at her onstage.

STOP. THROWING. THINGS. ON. STAGE. It’s common sense. It’s not funny, it’s not cute.

Kelsea Ballerini, did not deserve this, NO artist deserves to be treated this way. If you don’t know how to act right, you should NOT be at a concert pic.twitter.com/hqmUTjYYd4 — angela (@cryjustalittIe) June 29, 2023

She briefly stopped the show and addressed the audience, saying: “Can we just talk about what happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

Our sweet, sweet trooper 🤍 📹: brittneyy1122 on instagram pic.twitter.com/kMmDJLtTT5 — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

On Thursday, Ballerini took to Instagram to let fans know that she is OK. She shared a lengthy statement to her Instagram story. “hi. i’m fine. someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me,” she wrote.

This is just one of many similar recent incidents. At a New York concert just weeks ago, an audience member threw a cell phone at Bebe Rexha’s face, causing her to be rushed off stage and sent to the hospital.

Someone also threw their mother’s ashes onstage at Pink’s concert in London last week.