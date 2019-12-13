Kelly’s Son Was On TV For This #FeelGood Story
Scott Reynolds from WDRB highlighted Christian Academy of Louisville 4th graders, including Kelly’s son Jacob!
They were participating in the Mountain Santa Ministry by prepping and wrapping gifts for less fortunate kids in Harlan, KY.
They partner with a couple of families from CAL/SECC who’ve also been doing this for years. They will take a truckload of gifts to the far-reaching areas of southeastern Kentucky, into the mountains, to a ministry center started by a man nicknamed “Mountain Santa”. Mike Howard began this ministry years ago for the impoverished people of the area around Harlan, KY. On his own time and out of a love for others, he and his team of volunteers drove trucks throughout the hills and h ollers, delivering gifts to some of the most destitute Kentuckians. Many toys and treats are donated for these children. For many of these families, Mountain Santa’s gift-giving is the only opportunity to receive any Christmas presents.
That’s a #FeelGood!