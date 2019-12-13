      Weather Alert

Kelly’s Son Was On TV For This #FeelGood Story

Dec 13, 2019 @ 6:27pm

Scott Reynolds from WDRB highlighted Christian Academy of Louisville 4th graders, including Kelly’s son Jacob!

They were participating in the Mountain Santa Ministry by prepping and wrapping gifts for less fortunate kids in Harlan, KY.

They partner with a couple of families from CAL/SECC who’ve also been doing this for years. They will take a ​truckload ​of gifts to the far-reaching areas of southeastern Kentucky, into the mountains, to a ministry center started by a man nicknamed “Mountain Santa”. Mike Howard began this ministry years ago for the impoverished people of the area around Harlan, KY. On his own time and out of a love for others, he and his team of volunteers drove trucks throughout the hills and h​ ollers,​ delivering gifts to some of the most destitute Kentuckians. Many toys and treats are donated for these children. For many of these families, Mountain Santa’s gift-giving is the ​only opportunity to receive any Christmas presents.

 

That’s a #FeelGood!

TAGS
4th graders Christian Academy of Louisville feel good Jacob kelly k Mountain Santa Scott Reynolds son WDRB
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE