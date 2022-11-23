Kelly Rowland Talks About Boos For Chris Brown Win At AMAs

This year at the American Music Awards, Chris Brown won “Favorite Male R&B Artist.” While he wasn’t at the show that night, there was audible booing that he won the award. Kelly Rowland, the presenter, accepted it on his behalf and appreciated him for making great music and being an incredible performer.

Kelly got a lot of heat on social media for standing up for Chris Brown.

When approached by TMZ, she told them, “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it.” She added, “and before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”