Kelly Ripa Shades ‘Bachelor’ Franchise…They Shade Back

Don’t mess with Bachelor Nation.

“The Bachelor franchise pays your salary,” says creator Mike Fleiss (via @toofab) https://t.co/CPRLe7xP0j — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2019

Kelly Ripa has made no secret she’s never been a fan of the show…ever. Her latest opportunity to show disdain was when Ryan Seacrest said Bachelorette Hannah was going to be stopping by the show.

Ripa actually thought that meant Colton Underwood’s girlfriend Cassie Randolph—and not Hannah Brown, the actual star of season 15.

“Oh, it’s an entirely different person?” she quipped. “You know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me. I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Her charge caused a cheer from the audience. But, “having said that,” she continued with a laugh, “all you women watch that gross, gross show.”

Wellllll show creator Mike Fleiss responded to her opinion of the show:

And so did host Chris Harrison:

Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit. https://t.co/pcAw0MtPOr — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 15, 2019

Colton jumped in there…

How mad is Kelly Ripa going to be when The Bachelor wins an Emmy this year? — Colton Underwood (@colton) May 15, 2019

