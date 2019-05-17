Kelly Ripa Faces Bachelorette Hannah After Bachelor Bashing

Kelly Ripa has made no secret she’s never been a fan of the show…ever. Her latest opportunity to show disdain was when Ryan Seacrest said Bachelorette Hannah was going to be stopping by the show, and Kelly commented how the show “disgusts” her and that it’s “gross”. Well…that happened yesterday.

“The Bachelor franchise pays your salary,” says creator Mike Fleiss (via @toofab) https://t.co/CPRLe7xP0j — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2019

Wellllll show creator Mike Fleiss responded to her opinion of the show:

And so did host Chris Harrison:

Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit. https://t.co/pcAw0MtPOr — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 15, 2019

Colton jumped in there…

How mad is Kelly Ripa going to be when The Bachelor wins an Emmy this year? — Colton Underwood (@colton) May 15, 2019

But then ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star (who is also on ABC) chimed in clapping back at Mike Fleiss…

Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsoooowhite — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 16, 2019

MORE HERE