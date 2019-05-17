Kelly Ripa Faces Bachelorette Hannah After Bachelor Bashing

Kelly Ripa has made no secret she’s never been a fan of the show…ever. Her latest opportunity to show disdain was when Ryan Seacrest said Bachelorette Hannah was going to be stopping by the show, and Kelly commented how the show “disgusts” her and that it’s “gross”. Well…that happened yesterday.

 

 

Wellllll show creator Mike Fleiss responded to her opinion of the show:

And so did host Chris Harrison:

Colton jumped in there…

But then ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star (who is also on ABC) chimed in clapping back at Mike Fleiss…

MORE HERE 

