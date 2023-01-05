Kelly Osbourne Miffed At Her Mom For Talking About Her New Baby

Oopsies. Looks like Sharon Osbourne spilled some tea she wasn’t given permission to spill!

Kelly Osbourne privately gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend, Slipknot member Sid Wilson, and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, talked about it on TV this week. But on Wednesday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, making it clear that she’s not happy with her mom for speaking out. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” she wrote. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

To be fair, one of the co-hosts on the British version of The Talk brought up that Kelly had welcomed a baby boy named Sidney, and Sharon chimed in saying, “So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.” And this isn’t the first member of Kelly’s family to spill the beans as her dad let it slip they were having a boy.