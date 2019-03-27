Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Song From “Ugly Dolls” Is Here We cannot wait for ‘Ugly Dolls’ to come out, especially now with the new music hitting! Kelly Clarkson’s latest is “Broken and Beautiful”, written by P!nk, produced by Marshmello and Steve Mac. LOVE THIS MESSAGE! Blake SheltonKelly ClarksonMarshmelloP!nkUgly DollUgly Dolls SHARE RELATED CONTENT Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Recreate Epic ‘Titanic’ Scene Steel Magnolias is Returning to Theaters Aldi is Bringing Back Bottled Mimosas And Adding Pineapple ‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds: This Adele Duet Will Give You Chills Mandy Moore Gets Her Star On the Walk of Fame With Shane West and More Another ‘Clueless’ Reunion Just Happened this Weekend