Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Is Getting Married

…to Chris Martin from Coldplay. LOLOLOLOL

Kelly tweeted an ADORABLE video to her 12.2 million followers of her 4-year-old daughter watching the video for “Yellow”.

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined 😂🤣 #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello pic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018

In it. River Rose says she likes the “boy” in the video, that he’s “beautiful” and that she’d like to marry him.

Can’t. With. The. Cuteness.