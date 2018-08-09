Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Is Getting Married
By Kelly K
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

…to Chris Martin from Coldplay. LOLOLOLOL

Kelly tweeted an ADORABLE video to her 12.2 million followers of her 4-year-old daughter watching the video for “Yellow”.

In it. River Rose says she likes the “boy” in the video, that he’s “beautiful” and that she’d like to marry him.

Can’t. With. The. Cuteness.

