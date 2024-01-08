Kelly Clarkson Won’t Ever Let Her Kids Use Social Media Under Her Roof

Source: YouTube

Kelly Clarkson’s got one pretty concrete parenting rule for her kids: no social media while they live under her roof!

She told People: “I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [social media],” explaining that it “can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye.”

And Clarkson promises that she’ll stick to the rule for daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, even if their dad (and Clarkson’s ex) Brandon Blackstock doesn’t. “My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” Clarkson told People. “I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”