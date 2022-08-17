99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo
Kelly Clarkson Taking “Kellyoke” On Tour To Duet With Fans

August 17, 2022 6:38AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson is taking her talk show’s “Kellyoke” segment — where she covers her favorite songs, both old and new — on the road to welcome others to perform duets of her own songs. Clarkson’s tour bus will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago — but you can also audition on TikTok with the hashtag #KellyokeSearch. If you one of the best, you could be picked to duet with her on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson just dropped an EP of covers from her Kellyoke segment earlier this year, including Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” and The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

