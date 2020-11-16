‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 24: Singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson performs at the Sands Cares INSPIRE 2019 charity concert benefiting local nonprofit organizations at The Venetian Las Vegas on May 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ production team is the latest to be hit by the pandemic. During a routine covid testing, several staff members tested positive and had to cease production of the show.
There’s no word as to whether or not Kelly Clarkson herself was in contact with these staff members after being seen this weekend having dinner with a friend in Malibu. Production will continue on November 17th.