Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Moment With Her “Biggest Fan”

September 25, 2023 10:25AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson got a chance to meet a little girl she FaceTimed with briefly thanks to Hoda Kotb. Kotb did a Zoom 6 months ago with several kids and families living with cancer when she learned Camilla’s favorite celebrity was Clarkson. Kotb happened to have her number and FaceTimed her right there.

When Clarkson performed on the Today show, Kotb arranged for Camilla and her family to be right up front so the two could meet in person!  Camilla says Clarkson’s song “Stronger” helped her get through treatment. And Clarkson’s character from “Ugly Dolls” is her fave too! The two shared a sweet chat where Camilla worried about making friends and about being bullied, and Kelly shared she didn’t fit in when she was young either. She assured Camilla she would find “your people”.

Another fun moment happened in Las Vegas when Kelly shocked a street performer!

