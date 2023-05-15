Kelly Clarkson Responds To Claims Her Show Is A “Toxic” Workplace

Source: YouTube

There’s a new report alleging that The Kelly Clarkson Show is toxic behind the scenes, and Clarkson is upset anyone feels “unheard or disrespected”. She responded in a statement posted on Instagram. “I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The report was published in Rolling Stone highlighting 11 current and former employees who anonymously made complaints about being “overworked” and “underpaid” on Clarkson’s talk show. They claimed the show’s “toxic environment” was “traumatizing to their mental health.”

Now it doesn’t look like Clarkson herself is to blame, as they say she is “fantastic,” but a number of the producers make their lives “hell.” This story also broke days after Clarkson announced she’s moving the show to New York from L.A., which more than likely means new staff and crew members.