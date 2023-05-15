99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kelly Clarkson Responds To Claims Her Show Is A “Toxic” Workplace

May 15, 2023 10:08AM EDT
There’s a new report alleging that The Kelly Clarkson Show is toxic behind the scenes, and Clarkson is upset anyone feels “unheard or disrespected”. She responded in a statement posted on Instagram. “I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The report was published in Rolling Stone  highlighting 11 current and former employees who anonymously made complaints about being “overworked” and “underpaid” on Clarkson’s talk show.  They claimed the show’s “toxic environment” was “traumatizing to their mental health.”

Now it doesn’t look like Clarkson herself is to blame, as they say she is “fantastic,” but a number of the producers make their lives “hell.”  This story also broke days after Clarkson announced she’s moving the show to New York from L.A., which more than likely means new staff and crew members.

More about:
Kelly Clarkson
producers
Rolling Stone
The Kelly Clarkson Show
toxic workplace

