Kelly Clarkson Needed A Last Minute Plan B For Her First Talk Show Guest
Just give Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson all the best friend awards because of how he came to the rescue for his buddy.
He was in the middle of his honeymoon in Hawaii when he got word that good friend Kevin Hart had been injured in a car crash early Sunday. (He married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Aug. 18 in Kauai.)
As it turns out, Hart, 40, was scheduled to be the first guest on Kelly Clarkson‘s syndicated daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show — so Dwayne flew back to Los Angeles early to tape a segment in place of Kevin on Tuesday.
“What none of you know is that my first guest day was supposed to be actor and comedian Kevin Hart,” Clarkson, 37, says in a sneak peek at Monday’s premiere. “Kevin was seriously injured in a car accident, he’s okay and recovering, but because Kevin couldn’t be here, one of his good friends stepped the heck up. And I love him.”
“He left his honeymoon — this is real, he left his honeymoon, his wife probably hates me — to come here and take Kevin’s place,” the American Idol winner continues. “This is my first guest ever. You know him from his HBO show Ballers, from the Fast and the Furious movies — y’all are freaking out! — and from one of my favorite films, Jumanji. Give it up for Dwayne Johnson, y’all!”
The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Monday.