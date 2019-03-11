Kelly Clarkson Just Covered Cardi B and Post Malone

I’m sorry, but Kelly Clarkson is a BOSS.

Who knew this mashup would be THIS good.

RELATED CONTENT

All Aboard: Adults Only Cardi B and Post Malone Cruise Is A Thing… Cardi is Going Too

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Engaged: MUST SEE THE RING

This ‘The Office’ Themed Bridal Shower Is Absolutely Perfect

Watch This Skateboard Get Revenge on Skater Boy

The 2019 KDF Race Medal Has Been Released

Watch Billie Eilish Freak Out While Eating Hot Wings