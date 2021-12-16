Kelly Clarkson Is Open To Love Again…But Not Marriage

Fresh off another #TeamKelly win on “The Voice” this week…Kelly Clarkson might be open to the idea of falling in love again, but she’s not looking for it. She opened up on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast about her life mid-divorce and her new approach to relationships.
“I regret nothing,” “I feel like that’s what shapes you. It’s what makes you a better person. It’s what makes you recognize, ‘OK, I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.'” “I almost called my next album Red Flag Collector.”
“It’s one of those things you didn’t expect or anything, but at the same time, I’ve already had people be like, ‘Let me know when you’re wanting to date,'” Clarkson said of her love life. “It’s like, you know what, I don’t think you have to have someone with you all the time. I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self. Sometimes I got stifled in relationships. It’s hard to be as creative as I can because sometimes I wear my heart on my sleeve.”
“Maybe in the future, you never know. Well, I do know I won’t get married again. But I just mean, you never know about love,” she shared. “It’s one of those things where we’re engineered — especially from where I’m from — to have to have that. And I don’t have that need.”
