Kelly Clarkson is launching her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, next fall on NBC.

It’s a one-hour show that will lead-in to Ellen in 11 markets (NOT including Louisville), and her touring band will be the show’s house band. She says, “I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations.”

She did have a little practice back in April on Ellen…

