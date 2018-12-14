Kelly Clarkson Is Digging This Embarrassing Mom For One Reason

This lip-syncing mom in Maryland was MORTIFYING to her 10-year-old son, but got the attention of one Kelly Clarkson!!

Mandy Remmell and her 10-year-old son, Blake, were at a college basketball game Tuesday night when Remmell got caught on the “Fan Cam” jamming out to Kelly’s “Since U Been Gone.”

She PERFORMED LIKE A BOSS! Her son wanted to disappear from Planet Earth as he pulled his hood over his face and slouched down in his seat. She was living her BEST life…and the Maryland Terrapins posted the vid on Twitter.

It went viral, eventually making its way to Kelly herself. She retweeted the video Wednesday and wrote, “This is my kind of mama.”

This is my kind of mama 🤣😜 #ThatKidIsNotHavinIt 😆 https://t.co/eGCxTKYAsv — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 12, 2018

In an interview with the Washington Post following her newfound internet fame, Remmell says she’s all about making laughs and memories with her son, even if he gets a little embarrassed sometimes.

“I think he’s recovered a little bit,” she says. “He’s also very excited, and he’s wondering now how viral it’s gone. He’s like, ‘How many likes do we have?’” LOL

