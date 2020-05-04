      Breaking News
Kelly Clarkson Is Being ‘Tested’ With Her Quarantine Patience Thanks To Murder Hornets

May 4, 2020 @ 9:59am

Kelly Clarkson is shaking her head along with everyone else stuck at home in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the news riddled with yet another thing to worry about in 2020: murder hornets.

First, her dryer broke and she felt like she was living in pioneer times hanging her laundry out to dry. Some of it even flew away.

 

And now…MURDER HORNETS.

Kelly also announced Friday she has to push back her Las Vegas ‘Invincible’ residency that was supposed to kick off in July, now is pushed off to 2021.

“There is just too much uncertainty going on right now, and we want to make sure everybody’s safe and we want to make sure everybody can have a good time when you come see me in Vegas — no one’s worrying about anything,” she said. “We should be good by then, right?”

