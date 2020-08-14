      Weather Alert

Kelly Clarkson Claps Back at a Twitter User Who Says Who Marriage Failed Because She Works Too Much

Aug 14, 2020 @ 7:55am
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

Kelly Clarkson has her own talk show, is a judge on “The Voice”, and as of this week, is filling in as a judge for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent”. Kelly can truly do it all. Today Kelly Clarkson is making the headlines after a Twitter user called her out for failing at her marriage because she was working too much.

Kelly, in truly Kelly fashion, stood up for herself and clapped back at the user with support from other celebs.

TAGS
AGT internet troll Kelly Clarkson mom shaming The Voice Twitter
