Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency

March 28, 2023 9:04AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson surprised her guests on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, with news that she’s performing a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Vegas this summer for several weeks. She’s got her 10th studio album Chemistry coming out and she surprised her audience with tickets!

For the rest of us, tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. PT, though a fan presale starts on Tuesday, March 28, at 12 p.m. PT.  Citi cardmembers can access a presale of their own between Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. PT, and Thursday, March 30, at 10 p.m. PT.

