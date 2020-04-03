      Breaking News
Kelly Clarkson Announces New Single Release Date for “I Dare You”

Apr 3, 2020 @ 7:40am

Just what we needed to hear! KELLY CLARKSON HAS NEW MUSIC COMING! And SOON!

