Kelly Clarkson Announces New Single Release Date for “I Dare You”

Just what we needed to hear! KELLY CLARKSON HAS NEW MUSIC COMING! And SOON!
This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on. I can’t wait for you to hear “I Dare You” out everywhere April 16th! #IDareYou Link in bio for pre-save
A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 2, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT