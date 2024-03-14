Kelly Clarkson And Peyton Manning Will Host Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Paris For NBC

Source: YouTube

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning are handling hosting duties for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Summer Olympics on NBC, with support from other network personalities. It happens on July 26th along the Seine river “instead of a traditional stadium setup. ”

The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique,” NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico explained. “Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it’s not the stadium where they walk in. It will incorporate Paris.”

Manning is excited about this gig because it fulfills a promise made to his mother. “I took a little French in high school, and I told my mother I would take her to Paris one day. 30 years to the time I graduated, I’m taking my mom to Paris for the Olympics,” he said. They had fun with the announcement on Kelly’s talk show playing a game with Tirico.