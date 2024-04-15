Kelly Clarkson And Maren Morris Talk Skipping Dinner Plans Past 6PM

Source: YouTube

Maren Morris visited Kelly Clarkson at 30 Rock for The Kelly Clarkson Show where they talked about getting started int heir singing careers performing the national anthem for the wrestling events for $100 a pop. Maybe it’s a Texas thing because they hail from the very same state.

On top of that, they dig into not wanting to go out to late dinners. The two singers agree that if you invite them to a dinner beyond 6 o’clock at night, they’ll happily decline because they’re going to bed!

What’s more is Maren is working on a new album and Kelly’s already hype to hear what it will sound like because Maren has been known to bend genres. Peep the video just below to hear about Kelly already getting excited to cover Maren’s songs. She’s noted that she has to raise the key for herself because Maren is naturally an alto while Kelly is a soprano.

Kelly notes in the video above that she recently covered Maren (and Teddy Swims) “Some Things I’ll Never Know,” so instead of trying to dig for that yourself. Here you go!