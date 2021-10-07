      Weather Alert

Kellogg’s Is Releasing A Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty Cereal…With A Coupon For A Free Frosty

Oct 7, 2021 @ 9:40am

You’ll have to wait until December and it’s a limited edition, but Kellogg’s Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal promises to pack “the delicious Wendy’s Frosty chocolatey taste into crispy cereal bites.”  There’s a mix of chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces and “crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites.”

As an added bonus, each box of Frosty Chocolatey Cereal comes with a Wendy’s app offer for a free small Frosty-ccino or small Frosty with any Wendy’s purchase.  Prices will be $3.99 for a 8.3-ounce box or $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.

MORE HERE

