Kellogg’s Froot Loops And Frosted Flakes Just Got Mashed Together
If you’ve ever eaten in a college dining hall or a hotel lobby, you’ve probably experienced the true delight of mixing a bunch of different cereals together to create the perfect creation. Luckily for us, Kellogg’s has picked up on all of our little science experiments and done the heavy lifting for us with this mash-up cereal of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.
This cereal, perfectly named “Mashups,” combines the sweet and crispy flavor of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and the bright colors of Froot Loops mixed together in one box. After eating both of these cereals separately for years, I feel like the first time you pour out a bowl of this, your mind will be BLOWN.
