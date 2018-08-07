Keith Urban Gets a Little Financial Help From a Stranger

Keith Urban was a little short on cash at the gas station the other day so a kind woman jumped in to help him pay for his coffee.

Ruth Reed is such a nice lady. She’s made it a point to help someone out every week at her neighborhood Wawa, which is a convenience store found mainly on the east coast. While in line at Wawa, Ruth overheard a man asking the woman with him if she had a couple bucks to cover his coffee. Without hesitation, Ruth jumped in and offered to pay for his coffee.

The man thanked her for her kindness which led Ruth to comment to him that he looked like Keith Urban. Much to her surprise the man replied that he was Keith Urban.

I’m just going to say what I know we’re all thinking. YOU’RE KEITH URBAN! DON’T YOU HAVE AN AMEX BLACK?!