Keeping Your Kids’ Schedules On Track With Time Change

November 5, 2022 2:00PM EDT
Any parent knows that no matter whether you’re ‘falling back’ or ‘springing forward’, the Daylight Saving Time change is STRUGGLE CITY.

Tip #1: Use daylight to your advantage. If you have little ones, use daylight to keep them up until bedtime, then dim the lights when it’s time to get sleepy. For kids who nap over 4-months-old, shift their nap and nighttime schedule later by 10 to 15 minutes.

Tip #2: Maintain a consistent bedtime routine.

Tip #3: To get them to sleep later, keep their room pitch dark until it’s time to start their day.

Tip#4: Give yourself and your kiddos GRACE. You’ll adjust…be patient!

