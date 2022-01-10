Keanu Reeves Treats Family, Friends and Co-Workers To Getaway For Movie Premiere

Keanu Reeves did something nice for “all of his reps (agents, manager, publicist, etc.), members of his inner circle and other key insiders”: He paid for a whirlwind trip to San Francisco for the fourquel’s world premiere at the historic Castro Theatre. Among the things he paid for were a “private jet travel and hotel accommodations, premiere tickets, and even organized a special post-premiere brunch for invitees, among other gifts.”
“He flew a bunch of us up here,” explained Chad Stahelski, who’s directed Reeves in all four John Wick movies. “He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”
SOURCE